The Olympus logo on its camera is seen in this illustrative photograph taken in Tokyo November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO Shares of Olympus Corp (7733.T) jumped more than 14 percent in heavy trading on Tuesday after a report that the company was considering a $1.28 billion capital increase to shore up its financial position.

Olympus was last up 13.4 percent at 1,036 yen, snapping a four day losing streak, and topping the main board as the heaviest traded share by turnover after the Nikkei business daily report.

