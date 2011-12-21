TOKYO Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp (7733.T) jumped more than 12 percent on Wednesday, extending the previous day's rally on a report the company was considering boosting capital to shore up its battered finances.

Media reports said Japanese prosecutors are set to raid the company's offices and homes of its former executives on Wednesday to investigate the $1.7 billion accounting scandal at the firm.

Olympus last traded up 2.7 percent at 1,094 yen and topped the main board as the heaviest-traded share by turnover.

