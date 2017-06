TOKYO Shares of Olympus Corp rose 3.3 percent to 1,374 yen on Wednesday after Kyodo news agency said Panasonic Corp is making final arrangements to provide up to 50 billion yen ($635 million) in capital to the scandal-hit firm.

The move will make Panasonic the top shareholder in Olympus, which has been hit by a massive accounting scandal.

Panasonic shares were up 0.6 percent, in line with the benchmark Nikkei share average.

