TOKYO Shares of Olympus Corp (7733.T) were untraded after the open with a glut of buy orders on Tuesday after the scandal-hit company said it was suing 19 current and former executives including President Shuichi Takayama for up to 3.6 billion yen ($46.84 million) in compensation.

Sources told Reuters on Monday that the Tokyo Stock Exchange was likely to keep the troubled firm listed under a "security on alert" designation. The Tokyo bourse denied the report on Tuesday and said it had not come to a decision on the matter.

Olympus shares were notionally indicated at 1,173 yen and were up 11.4 percent from the previous session.

