LONDON One of the top foreign investors in Japanese group Olympus is frustrated at being sidelined by a company-appointed panel probing accounting shenanigans in one of Japan's worst corporate scandals and wants its voice to be heard.

Southeastern Asset Management, which has seen around 65 percent wiped off the value of its five percent Olympus stake since last month, worries that foreign investors are being frozen out of an investigation into why at least $1.3 billion was spent on obscure acquisitions and fees.

"I am a little concerned that the panel is not talking to shareholders -- because they haven't contacted us and we feel frustrated by that," Josh Shores, a London-based principal at the U.S. fund manager, told Reuters.

"We want to speak to them. We think they should be talking to all stakeholders to get their perspective on what information needs to be out there and what concerns need to be addressed to have a shot at securing the best outcome for this company over the longer-term."

The panel of six men, including a former Japanese supreme court justice, was named on November 1, although the scandal has also prompted British, U.S. and Japanese prosecutors, regulators and police to investigate -- including a unit of the Tokyo police department's organized crime department.

Although one of the panel members, lawyer Eiji Katayama, flew to London to meet Olympus's former CEO-turned-whistleblower Michael Woodford on Monday, he did not seek a meeting with Shores.

The camera and endoscope maker admitted this month it hid losses on securities investments for two decades, blaming former president and chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former vice-president Hisashi Mori and internal auditor Hideo Yamada for the cover-up.

But where the money trail leads remains a mystery.

CHASING SHADOWS

In a country in which shadowy ties have for decades bound "yakuza" crime syndicates and companies, shareholders have been surprised by the panel's interim statement, released by Olympus on Monday, that it had yet to find criminal links to M&A deals.

Speculation about possible Olympus links to organized crime have swirled since Woodford, a Briton, was fired on October 14 after persistently questioning the shady deals -- and promptly fled Japan in fear for his safety.

But the interim statement came hot-on-the-heels of a New York Times report that Japanese officials were investigating an apparent $4.9 billion hole in Olympus' accounts and possible payoffs to crime syndicates, citing a memo circulated at a meeting of regulators, prosecutors and police.

Woodford questioned the independence of the panel before returning to Japan on Wednesday for meetings with investigating authorities as well as the board that unanimously sacked him.

But amid fears that Olympus risks being delisted, investors are desperate for information.

Southeastern's lack of interaction with both the panel and Olympus management is in stark contrast to the company's approach to Japanese creditors. It met around 100 bankers from about 40 banks on November 16 to discuss the company's finances.

Long-term shareholders are equally frustrated that other investors are trying to profit from Olympus's volatile stock, which has lost as much as 80 percent of its value since the scandal broke.

Goldman Sachs is now the second-biggest shareholder with a 6.67 percent stake after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's 7.61 percent holding. Goldman has said the bank bought the shares from clients in the normal course of business as a market maker and was not making a strategic investment.

"We want to see a good outcome for everyone, and that means new management, board changes, and hopefully Woodford back overseeing a clean-up of the company," Shores said. "That way, you could protect creditors because the assets will be managed well and values will grow.

"Employees will be protected for the same reason and investors will make their money back because the company recovers. That's the scenario we want to get to, and we want to get there in the most positive way possible. Sharing views with the committee would be a step toward that goal."

(Writing by Kirstin Ridley. Editing by Jane Merriman)