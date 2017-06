TOKYO Japan's Olympus Corp (7733.T) is not in any concrete talks on tie-ups and any such steps should be left for new management to decide on, the firm's outgoing president, Shuichi Takayama, told reporters on Monday.

The maker of endoscopes, which plans to appoint a new board in April as it tries to recover from an accounting scandal that battered its balance sheet, has been fielding business alliance offers from rivals including Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) and Terumo Corp (4543.T).

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki, writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)