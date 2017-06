A view shows Toshiba Corp's logo at the fourth International Photovoltaic Power Generation (PV) Expo in Tokyo March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Toshiba Corp (6502.T) on Monday denied a newspaper report it was set to propose an equity tie-up with scandal-hit Olympus Corp (7733.T).

"There is no truth to this," a Toshiba spokesman told Reuters, after the Nikkan Kogyo said the company was expected to submit a business plan to Olympus's financial advisers.

