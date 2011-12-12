Former Olympus chief executive Michael Woodford leaves after meeting with members of the Justice Department and the FBI in New York November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

TOKYO Olympus Corp's ousted CEO, Michael Woodford, will on Thursday meet a panel of lawmakers from Japan's ruling Democratic Party looking at ways to tighten corporate governance in the wake of the accounting scandal at the endoscope maker, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.

Woodford may also meet lawmakers from the opposition Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, the source said on Monday on condition he wasn't identified.

Woodford, who will arrive in Japan on Tuesday evening and leave on Friday morning, plans to meet investors and candidates for directors as part of his bid to remove the board of the company.

His visit comes as Olympus prepares to release its earnings before a Wednesday deadline in order to avoid being delisted by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Joseph Radford)