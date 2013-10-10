Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
FRANKFURT The Oman Oil Company agreed to buy German chemicals maker Oxea from buyout firm Advent International to expand into downstream activities in a deal a person familiar with the matter said was worth about 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion).
Oxea, a maker of ingredients for coatings, fuel additives, lubricants and cosmetics, will help to diversify Oman's industry and trade and reduce the Sultanate's reliance on crude oil, the buyer and seller said in a joint statement on Thursday.
The companies declined to comment on the purchase price.
Advent forged Oxea, which posted sales of 1.5 billion euros in 2012, from businesses it acquired in 2007 from Celanese (CE.N) and Degussa, now called Evonik (EVKn.DE).
Oman Oil Company worked with HSBC (HSBA.L) on the deal while Advent had no bank advisor, another source familiar with the transaction said.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.