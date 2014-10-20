Generic drugmaker Actavis Plc and France's Sanofi SA are among the suitors for privately held Omega Pharma NV [COUCKO.UL], Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Other bidders for the Belgian consumer healthcare company include Perrigo Co and private German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim GmBH, the sources told Bloomberg.

Final bid offers are due beginning November, Bloomberg reported, citing the people, who added that the deal could fetch Omega more than 4 billion euros ($5.1 billion).

Actavis was not immediately available for comment.

Omega Pharma sells prescription-free medicines, healthcare products and over-the-counter items such as wart treatments and sun tan lotions.

