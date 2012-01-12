The Obama administration is likely to block a proposed buyout of U.S. pharmacy services provider PharMerica Corp by larger rival Omnicare Inc, the New York Post reported on Thursday, citing a source close to the matter.

The news sent PharMerica's shares down as much as 10 percent to $13.43, making them one of the top percentage losers on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Omnicare shares were trading down about 6 percent at $33.12.

Omnicare had gone hostile with its $15-a-share bid in September, after PharMerica's board had rejected its approach. At the time, PharmMerica had said the offer undervalued the company and raised doubts that any such deal would clear antitrust hurdles.

Omnicare and PharMerica are the top two companies in the pharmacy services sector, which provide drugs and softwares to nursing homes, assisted-living centers, and other long-term care facilities.

"There are 2 million nursing home beds in the United States. The combined company would have about 1.6 million beds or about 80 percent of the market," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Steven Halper said in an email.

The New York Post quoted its source as saying "the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is not offering Omnicare any remedies," which it said indicated that the regulator was not trying to find a way to approve the deal.

A decision from the FTC on the PharMerica deal is expected by the end of next week, the newspaper said, citing the source.

Last year, AT&T Inc was forced to drop its $39 billion offer for T-Mobile USA after regulators opposed the combination on antitrust grounds.

However, an adverse FTC reaction may not limit PharMerica's options.

Analyst Halper said there was speculation that private equity firms were looking at PharMerica and the company itself was looking for a buyer.

(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik and Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters, Roshni Menon, Supriya Kurane)