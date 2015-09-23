How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Drug developer OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental combination therapy for pancreatic cancer was not effective in a mid-stage study.
The intravenous drug, apatorsen, when added to Celgene Corp's combination treatment of Abraxane and chemotherapy drug gemcitabine, did not show any survival benefit when compared with the Abraxane combination alone, OncoGenex said.
The company's shares fell nearly 11 percent to $2.60 in premarket trading on Wednesday.
Pancreatic cancer continues to be the fourth-leading cause of cancer death in the United States, with most patients dying within the first year of diagnosis.
OncoGenex said that while fewer patients taking apatorsen had discontinued treatment due to the disease progressing, more patients stopped the therapy due to adverse events such as anemia, fatigue and neutropenia, an abnormally low white blood cell count.
The company is also conducting mid-stage tests for apatorsen to treat lung, prostate and bladder cancers.
Bothell, Washington-based Oncogenex is also testing its other drug, custirsen, in a late-stage study to improve survival rates in patients with prostrate cancer.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.