Oncolytics Biotech Inc said it expanded enrollment in a late-stage study testing its head and neck cancer drug to determine its effects on two distinct patient groups.

The company, which is testing the drug, Reolysin, in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, doubled the number of patients enrolled in the trial to 160 following discussions with the U.S. FDA.

Oncolytics said it found patients for whom only metastatic disease was being measured were responding differently to the treatment, compared to patients who had local regional head and neck disease.

The company's shares closed at C$2.73 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

