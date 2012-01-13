Actor Ryan O'Neal discuss his new romantic drama series ''Miss Match'' with television critics, during the NBC television network presentation at the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Hollywood, in this July 24, 2003 file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

SAN DIEGO A judge on Friday canceled an arrest warrant for the son of "Love Story" actor Ryan O'Neal after Griffin O'Neal appeared in court on his driving under the influence case.

Griffin O'Neal's failure to go before the judge on Thursday for sentencing had prompted the order for his arrest.

On Friday, Griffin O'Neal, 47, checked out of the Choices in Recovery rehabilitation center in Vista, in north San Diego County, long enough to make his court appearance, and then returned to the facility, said San Diego District Attorney's Office spokesman Steve Walker.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Eugenia Eyherabide rescheduled Griffin O'Neal's sentencing hearing to February 3 and restored his bail to $35,000.

Griffin O'Neal pleaded guilty in November to driving under the influence causing injury and being a felon in possession of a gun, in a case that stems from an August crash in north San Diego County. The collision injured O'Neal and the other driver.

His father, Ryan O'Neal, 70, was nominated for an Oscar for his role in 1970 film "Love Story." He most recently appeared in the television shows "Bones" and "90210."

The actor's other son, Redmond O'Neal, has been repeatedly arrested. In August, he pleaded no contest to drug and weapons charges and was ordered to spend a year in a live-in rehabilitation program.

Daughter Tatum O'Neal, who starred with her father in the 1973 film "Paper Moon," was arrested in 2008 on suspicion of buying drugs on the streets of New York and later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in the case.

(Reporting By Marty Graham; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Daniel Trotta)