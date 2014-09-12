Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
Citigroup Inc (C.N) is planning on taking its OneMain Financial Inc personal loan business public by September end, Bloomberg said citing people with knowledge of the matter.
OneMain, which is worth at least $4 billion, is expected to start considering offers from potential buyers, the report said.
In May, Chief Executive Officer Mike Corbat said at an investor conference that Citigroup could dispose of the company through an outright sale to a private equity firm, a public stock offering, or a combination of the two, if prices are good.
OneMain makes subprime loans to individuals and is profitable but does not fit the company's strategy, Corbat had said.
Rival installment loans providers, SpringLeaf Holdings Inc (LEAF.N) is interested in acquiring OneMain, the report said, citing the people.
In recent months, Citigroup has held talks with suitors including SpringLeaf, but the talks have not translated into formal discussions, the people said.
Citigroup and SpringLeaf were not immediately available to comment.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.