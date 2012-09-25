MUMBAI India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) (ONGC.NS) has not yet made a bid for stakes in Canadian oil sands assets owned by ConocoPhillips (COP.N), the head of the state-run oil explorer said on Tuesday.

"I can categorically say that we have not made a bid yet. We keep on looking at international opportunities," said Sudhir Vasudeva, when asked about a possible bid.

On Monday, a source at ONGC said the company, along with two other state-controlled refiners Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS) and Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), had bid $5 billion for the assets of ConocoPhillips.

