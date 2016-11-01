Former FBI chief Mueller an inspired choice for special counsel

In 2016, when San Francisco federal judge Charles Breyer needed to appoint someone with impeccable credentials to orchestrate a three-way settlement between Volkswagen, the U.S. and state governments and VW “clean diesel” car owners suing the company for cheating them, he tapped former FBI director Robert Mueller. “There are few, if any, people with more integrity, good judgment, and relevant experience,” wrote Breyer, who has known the former FBI director for more than 40 years, sin