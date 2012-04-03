Bayer said its cancer drug improved chances of survival in patients suffering from a type of gastrointestinal tumor, and kept the condition from worsening.

The 199-patient late-stage trial showed that a combination of Bayer's tumor-fighting drug regorafenib and best supportive care prolonged survival in patients with metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors or GIST, when compared with a dummy drug and best supportive care.

The trial involved only patients whose disease had progressed despite prior treatment.

Bayer said it plans to file for U.S. approval for regorafenib to treat metastatic GIST. Onyx Pharmaceuticals is the U.S. marketing partner for regorafenib.

Onyx shares closed at $37.85 on Monday on the Nasdaq. Bayer shares were trading up 1 percent at 54.40 euros on Tuesday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

