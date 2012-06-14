ALGIERS Keeping OPEC's oil output limits unchanged will not be enough to halt the fall in the price of crude, Algerian Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"There is at the moment an unjustified rise in the organization's (OPEC's) production," Yousfi was quoted as saying by Algeria's APS state news agency.

"With this over-production, there is a risk that prices will fall, uncontrolled, to levels from which it will be very difficult subsequently to bring them back. Maintaining the ceiling adopted (by OPEC) last December will not be sufficient."

He said several other OPEC member states, gathered at the organization's headquarters in the Austrian capital for meetings this week, were also concerned about oil prices.

Crude has dropped from a peak for this year of $128 per barrel to $97 now, hurting countries like Algeria with large populations and limited reserves, which need to maximize their earnings from the oil they sell.

"This feeling is shared by many delegations who are here in Vienna. We will see this afternoon how the discussions turn out within the organization," the agency quoted Yousfi as saying.

"I hope we can find a solution so that the organization does not run this risk (of an uncontrolled drop in prices) which is not currently in the interests of the producing countries and, in the long term, is not in the interests of consumer countries."

"It's a question of seeing what are the mechanisms that can be put in place to correct the market," he said.

The fall in oil prices has been caused largely by a worsening global economic outlook but also by an increase in production by OPEC's powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

Several OPEC ministers have said the most likely decision to emerge from the Vienna meeting is to keep on hold the organization's formal output target of 30 million barrels per day.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe and Hamid Ould Ahmed; writing by Christian Lowe; editing by James Jukwey)