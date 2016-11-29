MOSCOW Algerian Energy Minister Nouredine Bouterfa wrapped up talks with his Russian and Venezuelan counterparts on Tuesday and set off for an OPEC ministerial meeting in Vienna on Wednesday, he told reporters.

Bouterfa declined to comment on the outcome of Tuesday's talks with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, as did Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino. A spokeswoman for the Russian energy ministry also declined to comment.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is due to meet in Vienna on Wednesday to try to hammer out a deal to prop up prices that have halved since 2014. Russia is not an OPEC member.

