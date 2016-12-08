The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet non-OPEC nations in Vienna this weekend seeking their help in curbing a global oil supply glut in a bid to boost prices.

OPEC hopes producers outside the 13-nation bloc will add another 600,000 barrels-per-day in cuts on the heels of a landmark deal amongst members of the exporting group to cut production by around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) beginning in January.

So far five of the 14 oil-producing countries have officially confirmed that they will attend the meeting in Vienna, the first such gathering since 2002, on Dec. 10.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans/Ruth Pitchford)