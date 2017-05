The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

ALGIERS OPEC could announce an output-freeze deal on Wednesday in Algeria, although full details are unlikely to be firmed up before a formal meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in November, two OPEC sources said.

They spoke on condition of anonymity as no decision had yet been reached at OPEC's informal meeting in Algiers. The meeting has been going on for more than two hours.

