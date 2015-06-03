Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh attends the OPEC seminar ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh speaking at OPEC International Seminar in Vienna on Wednesday:

* "We believe that Iran's return to the market gradually will be done, it doesn’t need so much time. Immediately or a month after lifting the sanctions we will pump half a million barrels a day, after 6-7 months we will reach 1 million barrels"

* "I’m sure that OPEC member countries will coordinate and consider Iran's return to the market, and finally this return will not have a negative impact on the market."

* Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet on Friday in Vienna.