Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives for an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Iran's oil minister said on Monday that an informal meeting of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries planned on the sidelines of the International Energy Forum in Algeria is only advisory and expectations should be modest.

"This is an advisory meeting and that's all we should expect from it," Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by oil ministry news agency SHANA before he left Tehran for Algiers.

"The talks among OPEC members (in Algeria) can be used for the OPEC summit in Vienna in November," he said.

