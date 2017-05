Iraq's Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi talks to journalists during a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA OPEC alone shouldn't have to bear the burden of cutting oil output, Iraqi Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi said on Friday after the group had completed its meeting in Vienna.

"We should all control ‎the market, it is not only the duty of OPEC to really regulate the market," Mahdi told reporters.

(Reporting by OPEC newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)