A soldier patrols in front of the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA A committee set up to monitor oil output cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC producers will meet next after March 17 in Kuwait, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam Al-Marzouq told reporters following the committee's first meeting in Vienna on Sunday.

A third meeting of the monitoring committee will be held ahead of OPEC's May meeting, Al-Marzouq said.

Producers also agreed to form a technical committee to assist the five-member monitoring committee.

The output cuts are aimed at reducing oversupply which has weighed on oil prices since mid-2014.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)