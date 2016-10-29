The Russian flag and the OPEC logo are seen before a news conference in Vienna, Austria, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA Russian energy officials have told a technical meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC officials on Saturday that Moscow was still willing to freeze its output levels if OPEC agreed to cap its production, two OPEC sources said.

On Friday, OPEC officials were unable to agreed on how to implement a deal to limit output amid objections by Iran which has been reluctant to even freeze its output, OPEC sources said.

"Russia is ready but they want to see in details figures agreed for yesterday," one of the sources said. Another source said Russia would freeze if OPEC agreed to reduce output.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal)