U.S. home builder confidence rises in May
A private gauge of U.S. home builder sentiment unexpectedly rose in May to its second strongest level since the housing bust nearly a decade ago, as the existing supply of homes remained tight.
MOSCOW A phone call last month between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, just before an OPEC meeting, played a part in helping to reach a deal on cutting oil output, RIA news agency quoted Iran's ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanai as saying on Monday.
OPEC and non-OPEC producers on Saturday reached their first deal since 2001 to curtail oil output jointly and ease a global glut after more than two years of low prices that overstretched many budgets and spurred unrest in some countries.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)
A private gauge of U.S. home builder sentiment unexpectedly rose in May to its second strongest level since the housing bust nearly a decade ago, as the existing supply of homes remained tight.
WASHINGTON Major U.S. multinationals are pushing the Trump administration to deepen the tax break it has already tentatively proposed on $2.6 trillion in corporate profits being held offshore, a key piece in Washington's intricate tax reform puzzle.