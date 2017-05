MOSCOW The head of Russia's third-largest oil producer Surgutneftegaz (SNGS.MM) said on Wednesday that possible output cuts had been discussed at a meeting between oil producers and Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

Vladimir Bogdanov did not provide any further details. He told reporters: "Everything will be ok."

