DUBAI Oman fully supports a proposal by Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend a global oil supply cut until the first quarter of 2018, its oil minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Rumhy said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's two top oil producers, agreed on Monday on the need to extend oil output cuts for a further nine months until March 2018 to rein in a global crude glut, pushing up prices.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal)