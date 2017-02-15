Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
PARIS A French government spokesman said on Wednesday that he understood Germany's concerns over a possible acquisition of General Motor's Opel brand by Peugeot maker PSA.
"I do not know what conditions have been laid down," spokesman Stephane Le Foll, speaking to reporters after a weekly meeting of ministers, said.
"But I understand that, from the point of view of Germany, there is a desire to preserve a vital part of their industry and to preserve jobs," Le Foll said.
German labor minister Andrea Nahles had said earlier on Wednesday that Germany was holding talks with GM and Peugeot to ensure that Opel's three plants in Germany would remain open should the U.S. carmaker succeed in selling Opel to the French company.
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.