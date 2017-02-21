Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
BERLIN Germany and France believe that a proposed acquisition of General Motors' (GM.N) European division Opel by PSA Group (PEUP.PA) would be a win-win situation for both countries, their labor ministers said on Tuesday.
Andrea Nahles and Myriam El Khomri held talks in Berlin about the proposed takeover.
PSA said earlier the deal would create a European champion with Franco-German roots.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.