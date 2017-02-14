Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
BERLIN German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said it was totally unacceptable that talks took place on French carmaker PSA Group buying General Motors' European Opel unit without consulting German works councils or local government.
Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of lawmakers, Zypries also said on Tuesday that the German government had no information on the talks. GM had a responsibility to ensure that Opel's innovation center remained in Germany, the minister said.
Earlier, PSA said it was holding talks with GM about buying Opel.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
SEOUL/BEIJING Bruised by anti-Korean sentiment in its biggest market and losing ground to local automakers, Hyundai Motor will open its first Chinese brand store, and may locally assemble its premium Genesis cars and accelerate the launch of a sport-utility vehicle (SUV), people familiar with the plans said.