Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating David Ferrer of Spain in their men's singles semifinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK Second seed Novak Djokovic completed a weather-interrupted 2-6 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory over fourth-seeded Spaniard David Ferrer on Sunday to return to the U.S. Open men's final in pursuit a repeat championship.

The 25-year-old Serb, winner of this year's Australian Open, will go against third-seeded Olympic champion Andy Murray of Britain, who will be aiming for his first grand slam title in a final rescheduled for Monday because of the delays.

"It's definitely a huge relief to get through this match. He's a great competitor," Djokovic said about Ferrer.

Five-times grand slam winner Djokovic, befuddled by the blustery winds of an advancing storm that eventually suspended the semi-final on Saturday, trailed 5-2 when the match resumed on Sunday under sunny skies.

After the 30-year-old Spaniard held serve to end the first set, and hand Djokovic his first set loss of the tournament, the Serb dominated the rest of the way to reach his ninth grand slam final.

Djokovic blasted 28 winners, double the total of Ferrer, over the last three sets and made just 20 errors against 31 for the Spaniard. He was lethal when opportunity presented itself, converting six of eight break point chances.

"We were all praying for less wind today," said Djokovic, who has won the last three grand slams played on hard court. "I think he handled the wind much better than I did.

"I came in today as a different player and I'm very happy to get to another grand slam final."

Djokovic has made seven of the last ninth grand slam finals, while Ferrer was denied his first trip to a championship match after his fifth opportunity as a grand slam semi-finalist.

The world number two improved his career record to 9-5 against the hard-fighting Spaniard, who has won five tournament titles this season.

(Editing by Gene Cherry)