Tournament director Brian Earley informs players Novak Djokovic (2nd L) of Serbia and David Ferrer of Spain that incoming weather has forced the postponement of their men's singles semifinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK The U.S. Open men's final was switched from Sunday to Monday for the fifth year in a row after Saturday's second semi-final between Novak Djokovic and David Ferrer was suspended because of bad weather.

Ferrer was leading 5-2 in the opening set when officials stopped the match because of high winds and announced play would not resume until Sunday because of an approaching thunderstorm.

Earlier, Andy Murray won the first semi-final, beating Tomas Berdych 5-7 6-2 6-1 7-6.

