LONDON Final bids are due on May 9 for E.ON's (EONGn.DE) 3 billion euro ($3.95 billion) sale of its open gas distribution network after bidders complete due diligence checks, banking sources said on Thursday.

The sale, which is expected to be backed by a debt financing of around 2 billion euros, is expected to be announced in mid May.

Competition for the asset has been stiff and all four consortia which were short-listed in mid February are still in the running, the bankers said.

The remaining bidders include a consortium of GRTGas, which is a subsidiary of GDF Suez GSZ.PA, French insurer CNP Assurances (CNPP.PA) and IFM Australian Infrastructure Fund.

A group of Belgium's Fluxys DIST.BR, Global Infrastructure Partners and, according to one source, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec is still involved.

A third consortium consists of German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE), Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) and Dutch gas network operator Gasunie.

The last group includes Australia's Macquarie MIIF.SI, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Canada's British Columbia Investment Management Corp (bcIMC) and Munich Re (MUVGn.DE).

