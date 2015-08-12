Peugeot's Tavares sees Opel racking up more losses in 2017
PARIS PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors , Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
OSLO Opera Software's (OPERA.OL) recent decision to look for potential buyers for the firm was triggered by a rising interest in the company, board Chairman Sverre Munck said on Wednesday.
"The board has a seen an interest in different alliances and cooperations with Opera over the last months," he said following a presentation of second quarter earnings.
Norway's Opera said last week it would launch a strategic review of the firm's future, a term that could normally mean selling the company or merging with another firm.
"There has been a bit higher intensity during the last month," Munck said.
"Based on this exploratory and recent interest, the board decided to conduct a strategic review because that would allow us to explore a wider range of options rather than not take all options into account," he added.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
PARIS AXA Chief Executive Thomas Buberl plans to overhaul the group's U.S. operations, proposing to float its American life insurance and asset management businesses in 2018 in order to free up capital and pursue takeover targets elsewhere.