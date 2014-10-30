NEW YORK U.S. equity options exchange operators warned on Thursday that a new rule to be implemented on Jan. 1 aimed at making sure banks have adequate capital levels could significantly raise costs for many investors that trade options.

The rule, known as the Collins Amendment, is part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law. While aimed at making sure banks keep capital and credit risks in line, the rule would also apply to the options market-making arms of the banks, which would be required to measure credit risks more strictly than many do now. Market makers post buy and sell orders on exchanges so that securities are easier to trade, profiting from the spread between the bid and the offer.

The rule would boost capital costs for the market makers in some cases by five or six times from where they are now, said Steve Crutchfield, head of NYSE's options markets at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Those capital costs would ultimately be borne by investors, he said.

"This is not a question about cushioning the banks from effective regulation or appropriate capital rules," he said at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association's Listed Options Symposium. "This is a question of a policy that would have, we believe, a significant punitive effect on investors that trade with market makers, which is the vast majority of customer orders coming in to our markets."

In September, 86 percent of options orders traded on NYSE's Amex and Arca exchanges had a market maker on one side of the trade, he said.

Options exchanges were unaware that the rule would affect their markets until just a few weeks ago, because calculating risk in a listed equity options position is different from calculating credit risk on a bank balance sheet, said Jeromee Johnson, head of options at BATS Global Markets.

He said the exchanges, along with banks and others, are currently lobbying members of Congress to pressure the Federal Reserve to delay the effective date of the rule so that the industry has time to appropriately respond.

"The Fed has the ability to delay enforcement. The Fed has the ability to provide some interpretive guidance. If we want some relief, that’s where it needs to end up," he said at the symposium. Options

Executives from Nasdaq OMX Group, Deutsche Boerse's ISE unit, TMX Group’s BOX Options Exchange, Miami International Holdings Inc, and CBOE Holdings Inc also warned of the potential costs to options investors.

"Obviously, this wasn't the intent of Dodd Frank," said David Gray, vice president of business development at CBOE. "I don't think any of us here or anybody on the Hill would think that the intent of Dodd Frank was to push business away from the listed derivatives community."

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)