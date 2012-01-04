CHICAGO U.S. options volume rose 17 percent in 2011 to hit a record high, as investors increasingly looked to insure assets and generate income with options in a turbulent year that left the S&P 500 index almost where it started.

Trading volume for U.S.-listed options last year totaled 4.56 billion contracts, up from the previous peak of 3.89 billion contracts bought and sold in 2010, the Options Industry Council said on Tuesday.

It was the ninth consecutive year of annual record volume, the OIC said in a statement.

The Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX finished out 2011 almost unchanged, down just 0.003 percent, the closest to unchanged since 1947, according to S&P. [ID:nL1E7NU5CA].

U.S. equity options trading reached 4.22 billion contracts in 2011, up 17.01 percent from the 3.6 billion contracts the previous year.

Volume in December, however, fell to 320.3 million options contracts, , down 6.12 percent 341.2 million contracts in December 2010, OIC said.

CBOE Holdings' (CBOE.O) main market, the Chicago Board Options Exchange, and its all-electronic venue C2 together captured 26.41 percent of all U.S. option trading for 2011, options clearinghouse OCC data showed.

Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O), which operates PHLX and NOM,

handled 25.81 percent of total industry volume for the year. A great deal of the equity volume in the PHLX is linked to stock dividend trades.

NYSE Euronext NYX.N came in at No. 3, with its two options venues together capturing 24.42 percent of the total trading. Deutsche Boerse AG's (DB1Gn.DE) International Securities Exchange followed with 17.05 percent. ISE said it was the third largest equity options exchange in 2011 with market share of 19.1 percent, excluding dividend trades.

Separately, the OCC said 2011 included six of the 10 highest -ever volume days and the first time options trading exceeded 40 million contracts in one day.

The OCC said $1.5 trillion in options premium changed hands in 2011, behind the record in 2008 of $1.9 trillion.

August 8 was the biggest single trading day in 2011 for total options with 41.5 million contracts and also the best day ever for equity options, with 37.9 million contracts, the OCC said.

The average daily total options volume last year was a record 18.1 million contracts.

More details on historical options trading data are available at www.optionseducation.org.

The OIC is an industry cooperative funded by the U.S. options exchanges and OCC.

(Reporting by Doris Frankel; Editing by Leslie Adler)