Oracle Corp will buy Collective Intellect, which helps businesses to get information about consumers from Facebook and Twitter pages.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal comes a day after Oracle's rival Salesforce.com Inc agreed to buy Buddy Media, a social media marketing company.

Collective Intellect uses its web-based text mining and analytics software to help its customers to collect and process information from online consumer conversations and other available content.

Oracle last month announced plans to buy Vitrue, a cloud-based social marketing and engagement platform, for an undisclosed price. Industry website TechCrunch said the Vitrue deal was for $300 million.

