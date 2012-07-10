The company logo is shown at the headquarters of Oracle Corporation in Redwood City, California February 2, 2010. Picture taken February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO Oracle Corp said Tuesday it had acquired social marketing firm Involver, notching the third deal in as many months in a red-hot area for enterprise software makers.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

San Francisco-based Involver, founded in 2007, provides tools for developers to create advertising campaigns on social media networks such as Facebook.

"Companies are looking to harness the full potential of social media to increase brand loyalty, connect with potential customers and anticipate buyers' needs," Oracle said in a statement.

Oracle, the world's No. 3 enterprise software provider, has aggressively fleshed out its social media capabilities in recent months, beginning in May with a deal for Vitrue, a social media engagement service. The following month, Oracle acquired Collective Intellect, a social media analytics company.

Even though Facebook's troubled IPO in May cast some doubt over consumer social media, deals in the enterprise sector have continued at a scorching pace.

Salesforce.com Inc snapped up social media advertising firm Buddy Media in a $689 million tie-up in June, while Microsoft Corp acquired workplace collaboration software maker Yammer for $1.2 billion in July. (Reporting by Gerry Shih)