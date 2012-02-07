By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oracle Corp will head to a retrial against SAP AG over copyright infringement allegations after a U.S. judge slashed a previous monetary award against SAP by over $1 billion.
In a court filing on Monday, Oracle said it would reject a reduced $272 million damages award. A spokesman for SAP could not immediately be reached for comment.
A Northern California jury had determined in 2010 that Oracle should be paid $1.3 billion over accusations SAP subsidiary TomorrowNow wrongfully downloaded millions of Oracle files.
However, U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton last year found that Oracle had proven actual damages of only $272 million. Hamilton said Oracle could accept a $272 million award or opt for a new trial against SAP.
In the filing on Monday, Oracle said it had "no choice" but to seek a new trial, so it could vindicate the jury's verdict.
(Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)