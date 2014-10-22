Many people stop taking life-saving drugs after heart attacks
(Reuters Health) - Within two years after a heart attack, nearly one in five people stop taking life-saving cholesterol-lowering drugs known as statins, according to a new U.S. study.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc said its oral insulin capsule appeared to be safe and was well-tolerated by diabetics in a mid-stage trial.
The Israeli biotechnology company's shares jumped about 10 percent to $8.73 before the bell on Wednesday.
The treatment, ORMD-0801, was being tested in 25 patients with type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes.
It is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin, a hormone needed to allow sugar to enter cells to produce energy.
ORMD-0801 is also being developed for use in type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease, where the body does not use insulin properly.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore)
BOSTON Pfizer Inc has received grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department in connection with an antitrust investigation focusing on drugmakers that market intravenous saline solutions.