PARIS French telecom company Orange (ORAN.PA) plans to continue to look for opportunities to consolidate and enter new markets in Europe, as well as to grow in Africa and the Middle East after talks to buy Bouygues Telecom (BOUY.PA) collapsed, its head told Bloomberg.

Stephane Richard told the news agency that consolidation "would have made things easier" but that Orange would not now change its strategy in its domestic market.

"We have a clear strategy through 2020 and French consolidation was never a prerequisite for it," Bloomberg quoted Richard as saying on its website on Monday.

