Lesotho votes just two years after previous election amid instability
MASERU People in Lesotho voted in a national election on Saturday just two years after the previous one as the Southern African kingdom struggles with political instability.
CAIRO Orascom Telecom Holding (OTH) ORTE.CA said it was considering the sale of all or part of its interests in central and southern Africa as part of a review of operations in the region.
In a statement on Tuesday, Orascom Telecom said it was conducting a review of its operations in Burundi, Zimbabwe and the Central African Republic "to identify, examine and consider a range of strategic alternatives".
"Those strategic options include, but are not limited to, a sale of all or a material part of the Sub-Saharan African Operations either in one transaction or in a series of transactions," it said.
Russia's Vimpelcom VIP.N took control of the Egyptian company last year in a deal worth around $6 billion.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) has suspended former leader Helen Zille for saying earlier this year that the legacy of colonialism was not entirely negative, the party said on Saturday.