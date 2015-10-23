PORTLAND, Ore. A naked burglar who hopped into a Portland, Oregon couple's bed in the middle of the night wound up fleeing down the street after the male victim woke up and chased him with a gun, firing three shots, police said on Friday.

Portland police say Dean Defeudis, 32, broke into a Portland home around 3 a.m. on Thursday, gathered items of value and then stripped naked, climbed into bed with a man and woman and then kissed the man.

"The victim woke up and the suspect was sitting on top of him holding a knife," Portland Police Sergeant Pete Simpson said in a written statement. "The victim pushed the suspect off of him as the victim retrieved his handgun and began giving the suspect commands to stop."

"The suspect put his pants on and ran out of the home, chased by the victim who fired three shots near the suspect to get him to stop," Simpson said.

Defeudis was not injured in the incident.

The male victim, who was also unhurt, was not expected to face charges in the incident.

Defeudis was to be arraigned in Multnomah County Court on Friday afternoon on burglary and sex abuse charges, as well as unlawful use of a weapon, court officials said.

Court officials said Defeudis, who was arrested by police in a nearby vacant house shortly after the incident, did not have an attorney as of Friday morning ahead of an expected afternoon court appearance.

Defeudis was treated at a local hospital for suspected drug use before being taken to Multnomah County Jail on Thursday, Simpson said.

(Reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland, Oregon; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Eric Walsh)