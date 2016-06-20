HONG KONG China's Orient Securities Co (600958.SS) launched an up to $1.16 billion Hong Kong share offering on Monday, securing demand for nearly half of the deal through 10 cornerstone investors, IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

Orient Securities, which filed for the Hong Kong listing under the name DFZQ, is offering 957 million shares in an indicative range of HK$7.85 to HK$9.35 each.

The company, which has an investment banking joint venture with a unit of Citigroup Inc (C.N) in China, secured funds from 10 investors including Hung Jia Finance and BOCOM International Global Investment, which have agreed to buy $474 million of the shares on offer, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

