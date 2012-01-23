PERTH China's Sinopec will pay $1.1. billion to take an additional 10 percent interest in the $20 billion Australia Pacific LNG project, bringing the total equity it has in it to 25 percent, Australia's Origin Energy (ORG.AX) said on Monday.

The $1.1 billion payment is based on a value of $110 million per one percent equity, as calculated in January 2011 and will be adjusted for any capital expenditures on the project since that time.

"The actual amount paid by Sinopec will be substantially more than $110 million as it will be adjusted for that accumulated capital expenditure," Origin managing director Grant King said in a conference call with reporters, adding that in total Sinopec's investment in APLNG will be over $3 billion.

The deal will reduce the equity share of joint venture partners ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Origin to 37.5 percent.

Last week, Sinopec announced it was signing a 20-year binding agreement with APLNG to increase annual LNG purchases from 4.3 million tonnes to 7.6 million tonnes, starting in 2016.

The deal with Sinopec is the largest Australian LNG supply agreement to date, according to Origin Energy.

The Australia Pacific LNG project was on schedule and on budget, and it would make a final investment decision on its second train in the next few months, Origin said Monday.

"Both in respect to schedule and projected cost, the project remains on track," Origin's King said.

Origin will deliver LNG from its first train in mid-2015 and from its second train in 2016, King added.

(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)