HELSINKI Finnish drug maker Orion said that it settled a patent lawsuit in the United States against Mylan Pharmaceuticals over Mylan's application to sell a generic version of Orion's Parkinson's drug Stalevo.

Orion did not disclose the terms of their settlement, but said Mylan would be authorized to launch generic versions of the Stalevo drug.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Keiron Henderson)