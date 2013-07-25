China's H7N9 bird flu death toll at 47 in March: government data
BEIJING China reported 47 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in March, the national health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 61 deaths in February.
HELSINKI Finnish drug maker Orion said that it settled a patent lawsuit in the United States against Mylan Pharmaceuticals over Mylan's application to sell a generic version of Orion's Parkinson's drug Stalevo.
Orion did not disclose the terms of their settlement, but said Mylan would be authorized to launch generic versions of the Stalevo drug.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Keiron Henderson)
BEIJING China reported 47 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in March, the national health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 61 deaths in February.
BEIJING Jing Qi, a part-time presenter on the live streaming platform Huajiao, underwent cosmetic surgery in March to improve her chances of becoming an internet celebrity.