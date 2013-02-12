ROME The board of Finmeccanica SpA SIFI.MI will meet on Wednesday to discuss how to limit the impact on its business of a judicial probe that has seen the arrest of its chief executive, the Italian defense group said in a statement on Tuesday.

The meeting at 17:00 GMT will decide "the most appropriate measures regarding governance of the company", it said.

"The company confirms that the operating activities and ongoing projects of the company will continue as usual in order to limit the impact from today's judicial activities on, amongst other things, the disposals process underway," it said.

The heavily indebted group is seeking to sell its AnsaldoEnergia power engineering business to focus on its core aerospace and defense activities and avoid a costly credit rating downgrade.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by James Mackenzie)